MANILA – Crowd-favorite Choco Mucho Flying Titans is coming to the PVL All-Filipino Conference with high morale after an impressive stint in the 2023 VTV Cup in Vietnam where they finished third in the competition.

Heading to the final conference of the 2023 season of PVL, head coach Dante Alinsunurin revealed that his players put so much trust in his system already, giving a huge confidence booster to the entire team.

“Hindi naman na-master; parang mas nagtiwala sila sa sistema ko kasi nakikita nila 'yung naging performance namin nung VTV. Every day na pinapanood namin ito, 'yung gusto namin makita sa loob ng court,” Alinsunurin told media during the press conference Wednesday.

“Talagang nakita nila 'yung gusto namin ibigay sa kanila. Araw araw nakita nila kaya siguro naging kumpiyansa sa galawan namin kaya kailangan pa namin matrabaho talaga, pag-aralan kasi mahaba 'yung liga. Hindi lang skills pati kondisyon.”

But despite their bronze finish in Vietnam, the multi-titled coach downplayed any advantage heading to the All-Filipino Conference.

“Ang importante gawing inspirasyon 'yung VTV then dalhin natin sa third conference kasi doon kami nagsimula, doon nila na-experience ulit na mag-podium finish. Importante nasimulan na natin pagdating sa third conference dapat ituloy-tuloy na natin,” he continued.

The Flying Titans are eyeing to finally enter the Final 4 of the tilt after finishing seventh place in the last four conferences of the league.

They are expected to lean heavily on diminutive yet explosive spiker Sisi Rondina once again.

Choco Mucho will face its sister team Creamline Cool Smashers on the opening day, October 15, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.