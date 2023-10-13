NCAA: EAC ekes out tight victory vs Arellano

Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) pulled off an escape act via a 79-76 victory over Arellano University in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament at Filoil Ecooil Centre on Friday.

King Gurtiza played hero for the Generals, dishing out 14 points and three assists in a tight battle with the Chiefs.

His dagger treys helped EAC reclaim a 77-74 lead with 1:05 to go before regulation.

Nicole Quinal then settled the final scores and gave EAC a 4-2 record.

JP Maguiliano topscored EAC with 19 points to go with his seven rebounds, and two assists. Ralph Robin added 15 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Arellano, led by Jade Talampas' 20 points, fell to 1-5.

The Generals will next face San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Sunday, the same day the Chiefs play De La Salle-College of St. Benilde.

