MANILA -- Minana EVOS on Friday inched closer towards a playoffs spot after shocking ECHO, 2-0, during their MPL Season 12 matchup at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Minana dissected ECHO, shutting down Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya who was one of the key factors to the Orcas' recent success.

ECHO, who went undefeated for most of the season, now logged its second straight loss with an 11-2 record.

Minana held a gold lead as large as 2,000 in the 2- minute Game 1 matchup, and even shut down Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno and Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales to 5 deaths apiece.

Minana further did damage in Game 2 after Lance "LanceCy" Cunanan's well-timed ultimates sustained the squad further during team fights.

ECHO will face AP Bren, while Minana EVOS will face Onic Philippines for a chance at the playoffs.