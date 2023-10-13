Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- After matching the league-best record, ECHO found itself with back-to-back losses -- the latest coming from Minana EVOS.

While ECHO has a comfy cushion heading into the playoffs, most of which credited to 11 straight wins, Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno said the development, especially with this latest loss, is concerning.

"Siguro po para sa 'kin (cause of concern) ‘to kasi dapat hindi kami natatalo sa ganiyang team eh," KarlTzy said.

He later on continued by saying they have been to reactive to the opponents' drafts.

"Tingin ko po masyado kaming nag-o-overthink sa draft eh. Tapos 'yung drafting namin hindi talaga siya ganun eh. Napapansin ko lang din na nag-a-adjust kami sa kanila, dapat hindi," he said.

The series saw some of ECHI's key figures like KarlTzy, Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya, and Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales struggle.

ECHO will be facing AP Bren to end its regular season.