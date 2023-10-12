EASL: TNT vows to be better when it plays Chiba at home

Photo from the EASL Facebook page

Talk 'N Text coach Jojo Lastimosa admitted they lost steam against the Chiba Jets in the opener of 2023-2024 East Asia Super League on Wednesday.

But they came into the game at the jampacked Funabashi Arena relatively unprepared and undermanned.

He promised that the Tropang GIGA will be more competitive by the time they host the Jets at home three weeks from now in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

"We will be better against them in Manila," said Lastimosa after their 93-75 loss.

They clashed with the Jets without Mikey Williams, Calvin Oftana, Roger Pogoy and Poy Erram. Both Erram and Pogoy are addressing health issues, while Williams and Oftana are on a break.

But Lastimosa did have two good imports in Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Quincy Miller on Wednesday.

All they need is time to practice, he said.

"We are two weeks in, and Rondae just came in Sunday without any practice," said Lastimosa on the import who campaigned for Jordan in the 19th Asian Games.

Despite the handicap, Miller was able to drop 22 points for the Tropang GIGA who also got 15 points from Hollis-Jefferson.

"This time around, we have two good imports.... great imports in Rondae and Quincy. That's the reason why I'm confident this season will be much better than the last time we were here."