Former world champion Johnriel Casimero was forced to settle for a controversial draw in his first bout in Japan on Thursday.

Casimero figured in an accidental clash of heads with Yukinori Oguni during their super bantamweight clash at Ariake Arena in Koto-Ku, Japan.

This resulted in a technical draw.

The Filipino was leading in two of the judges’ scorecards, 29-28, while the third judge scored it for Oguni, 29-28.

But the score did not matter as the fight did not go beyond four rounds.

The bout, which was Casimero's first in Japan, was supposed to boost a possible clash with Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

The Filipino, a former three-division champion, now has a record of 33-4-1 record with 22 knockouts.

Oguni, meanwhile, has a record of 21-2-3 with 8 KOs.