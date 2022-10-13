Kai Sotto settled for 4 points during the Adelaide 36ers’ 72-97 defeat to the Tasmanian Jack Jumpers in Australia's National Basketball League on Thursday.

Sotto only got 5 playing minutes during the game. He went 1-of-3 field goal shooting to go with his 3 rebounds and 1 steal.

Craig Randall led the way for Adelaide with 18 points.

Tasmania leaned on Josh Magette who tallied 23 points, 7 assists, and 4 steals.

The Jack Jumpers recorded their second straight win to improve their slate to 2-3.

The 36ers fell to 0-1.

