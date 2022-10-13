PVL: Creamline begins grand slam bid with win vs PLDT

Creamline kicked off its grand slam bid with a 4-set victory over PLDT in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Thursday.

But the Cools Smashers dropped the third set before closing out the High Speed Hitters, 25-22, 25-18, 28-26 and 25-22.

Alyssa Valdez led the way for Creamline with 17 points, 13 excellent digs and 13 excellent receptions.

It was Valdez who initiated the 4-1 run for the Cool Smashers in the game-winning fourth set.

The win was a triumphant return for the former Ateneo de Manila University standout after recuperating from dengue fever.

Ced Domingo added 17 points on 11 attacks, 3 blocks and 3 aces.

(More details to follow.)

