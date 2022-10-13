PVL: Choco Mucho overcomes F2 Logistics for 1st win

From the PVL website

Choco Mucho hacked out a difficult 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 26-24 win against F2 Logistics in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

Despite a shaky start in the fourth set, the Flying Titans pulled through to frustrate the Cargo Movers.

Choco Mucho’s Odina Aliyeva outhit Lindsay Stalzer, 27-26, while Kat Tolentino and Bea de Leon came up with 11 points each to offset Kalei Mau’s 15-point for F2 Logistics.

The Cargo Movers fell to their second straight defeat since losing to Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

Desiree Cheng finished with seven points while Isa Molde and Cherry Nunag each scored six points for the Flying Titans while Kim Dy and Ivy Lacsina fired eight hits apiece for the Cargo Movers.