There's no stopping coach Chito Victolero from attending Magnolia's game. PBA.ph

Serbian-American import Nick Rakocevic could not help but admire his Magnolia coach Chito Victolero for attending their recent game despite his foot injury.

Victolero coached the Hotshots to a 111-97 rout of NLEX despite sitting fixed on the bench wearing a walking boot. He recently underwent the knife for his torn Achilles.

Rakocevic gave props to his coach for prioritizing the team above everything else.

"He's sacrificing and him coming out here and coaching shows his passion for the team and for the game. So you just want to go out there and play for him when you see him do that," said the import.

This motivated Rakocevic to score 36 points and grab 15 rebounds while leading the Hotshots to their fourth win.

The Magnolia import himself hurt his knee in the team's previous game against TNT. But following adequate rest, he was able to play.

"Everybody makes sacrifices and everybody sees that. And you want to play harder and you want to play for the guy next to you, you want to play for your coach," he said.

