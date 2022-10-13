The NU Lady Bulldogs celebrate after winning their 100th straight game since 2014. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- After their fabled winning streak hit the century mark, the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs paid tribute to those who paved the way for them while also keeping an eye out for those who will follow their footsteps.

The Lady Bulldogs won their 100th UAAP game in a row on Wednesday, comfortably defeating the University of the Philippines, 79-44, in their Season 85 match-up at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

NU has not lost since dropping Game 3 of the UAAP Season 76 finals to De La Salle University, 69-61. This was all the way back on October 5, 2013. Since then, the Lady Bulldogs have dominated the UAAP women's basketball tournament, winning six straight championships in the process.

For NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan, plenty of credit must go to the man who built their program from the ground up -- Patrick Aquino, the coach who oversaw the Lady Bulldogs' run of six straight titles before stepping down last May to focus on the women's national team.

"This 100th win is an honor sa mga naunang maglaro sa amin, especially to the one who started this. The architect of this streak, which is my kumpare, the legendary coach Pat Aquino," Dimaunahan said on Wednesday.

"I know you will agree with me that he is the best women's basketball coach in the country and this win is for him. Personally, this win is dedicated for him because he started the winning culture, changing the culture of the NU basketball team to its best," he added.

Pat Aquino is the architect of the NU women's basketball program. UAAP Media.

He also hailed his coaching staff, led by Julie Amos who has been Aquino's longtime deputy and stayed with the NU program after his departure.

"I've learned a lot from Coach Pat talaga. I have to be thankful for him sa pagdala sa team na ito and I thank also the bosses for giving me the opportunity to handle the team and to carry what Coach Pat and the coaches have started," said Dimaunahan.

But he reserved his greatest praise for the Lady Bulldogs of the past, the ones who started their winning streak in 2014. NU has produced a bevy of stars who went on to represent the country in international competitions, including Afril Bernardino and Jack Animam.

With them leading the way, the Lady Bulldogs have been rarely challenged in the past six years. They played one overtime game, escaping with a 69-66 triumph over the University of the East in their first game of Season 80. Just last weekend, they scraped past University of Santo Tomas, 78-75, for their 99th straight win.

For the most part, however, the Lady Bulldogs have sailed through their games. Dimaunahan said that this is a credit to the long list of great players who have suited up for their program, including Kaye Pingol, Andrea Tongco, Monique del Carmen, Gemma Miranda, Trixie Antiquieras, and Rhena Itesi.

NU center Jack Animam graduated without a single loss in her UAAP career. UAAP Media.

"Those guys started all of this and we are honoring them by playing hard every day, practicing well every day, para matuloy namin whatever they started," he said.

"I feel like it's not for us, but everyone before us. All the coaches, all the players that we've witnessed, that we've played with. This is for them," said Camille Clarin, now the star of the NU women's program.

For the Lady Bulldogs, the milestone is not theirs alone to celebrate. Their remarkable winning streak has put a spotlight on UAAP women's basketball like never before, and it's one they want to share not just with the league but with other female athletes.

"It just shows them that there's a future in the passions that they pursue. It starts with the winning streak, you see there's billboards now in EDSA, there's events constantly for women's basketball. Before, when the streak started, there was nothing like that," said Clarin.

"These girls were scavenging for opportunities just to get on the court, just to get in the gym, just to get recognized. Nobody would watch them. Now we have stadiums full of people, we have schools that are behind us and it just goes to show that once you push the culture forward, people will follow and people will start to notice and then it all follows after that," she added.

"There's so many girls who are now willing to pursue these sports regardless of what people may say, what their parents may say. They're willing to break boundaries because we're showing them that it's possible."

As much as they celebrated their latest milestone, the Lady Bulldogs are well aware that their true goal for UAAP Season 85 has yet to be reached. They are at 4-0 in the women's basketball tournament, the lone unbeaten team in the league.

But the target, as always, is another championship and that is a long way to go for the Lady Bulldogs. If all goes according to plan for NU, they will end the season with 112 consecutive victories -- one game more than the record set by the University of Connecticut Huskies in NCAA women's basketball. UConn won 111 straight games from November 23, 2014 to March 31, 2017.

Camille Clarin and the Lady Bulldogs have a chance to eclipse the winning streak of the UConn Huskies. UAAP Media.

"If it happens, it happens," Dimaunahan said of breaking UConn's record. "Isipin na lang natin kapag nandyan na. Magtatrabaho kami towards that record but that is not the main goal."

"The main goal is to win it all this season and to improve daily para makapunta kami dun sa final destination namin this season."

