TNT Tropang GIGA moved just a win away from advancing to the PBA Philippine Cup finals after dealing San Miguel Beer a 110-90 beating in Game 5 of their best-of-7 semifinal series.

Jayson Castro provided the Texters the leadership they needed after they bowed to the Beermen in Game 4, 116-90.

Castro fired 19 points on 6-of-13 field goal shooting to go with his eight assists in Game 5.

The Texters used a huge first quarter where they outscored the Beermen, 32-17.

TNT rode on the momentum, leading by as much as 28 points, before completing the wire-to-wire win.

(More details to follow.)

