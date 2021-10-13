MMA: Lito Adiwang back in strawweight rankings

Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang is back in the ONE Championship athlete rankings after spending months on the outside looking in.

The Team Lakay star joined his teammate in ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio at the pinnacle of the division, landing in the fifth spot after an impressive performance against “Wolf Of The Grasslands” Hexigetu at ONE: Revolution last September 24.

Yosuke “The Ninja” Saruta still sits at the top even after his loss to Pacio, while Bokang “Little Giant” Masunyane (2), Hiroba Minowa (3), and Alex “Little Rock” Silva (4) all moved up one spot in the rankings.

Booted out is former ONE strawweight world champion Yoshitaka “Nobita” Naito, the first time the Japanese man has found himself outside of the rankings since it was introduced last year.

Adiwang was initially in the original iteration of the rankings and stayed there for quite some time before dropping off after a loss to Minowa.

“Thunder Kid'' went on to win two straight matches impressively, knocking out Namiki Kawahara and dominating the aforementioned Hexigetu for 15 minutes.

Elsewhere in the rankings, the Filipinos are staying put. Denice “Lycan Queen” Zamboanga, Danny “The King” Kingad, former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, and Jenelyn Olsim have all kept their places on the list.

Despite her controversial split-decision loss to Ham Seo Hee in the quarterfinals of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, Zamboanga remains the top contender of the weight class.

Kingad and Belingon remain the second ranked flyweight and bantamweight, respectively, with the pair looking for another win to strengthen their case for another world title shot in the future.

Olsim, on the other hand, remains at fifth place in the women’s strawweight rankings, although she’s focused on her atomweight campaign at the moment.

ONE official athlete rankings are determined by an independent panel of sports media members and industry experts following each event. The panel ranks the athletes on criteria including wins and losses, their most recent performances, and quality of competition.

