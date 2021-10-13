LOOK: Didal's new sneakers inspired by Cebu delicacy

Margielyn Didal showing the inspiration of her new designer sneakers. From New Balance's Facebook page

Olympic skateboarder Margielyn Didal came out with pair of a new designer sneakers in collaboration with sports apparel brand New Balance.

Her new NB Numeric 272 was inspired by the Cebu delicacy "puso," which Didal used to sell when she was a kid.

The pair of sneakers bear the wrapped rice's cross-weaved pattern similar to the pouch made from coconut leaves.

"My inspiration for my new shoe is the puso. The coconut leaves, it's got the details on the side (of the shoes). When you see and touch it, it's like holding a puso," Didal said in a video posted on the New Balance Facebook page.

Didal's NB Numeric 272.

The sneakers also feature a black suede base with khaki quarter panels embossed on the sides.

Didal, who placed seventh in the Tokyo Olympics, previously designed a New Balance Numeric in the past. In April 2020, they came out with the NM379 which had accents of red, yellow, and blue, the colors of the Philippine flag.

