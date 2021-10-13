LOOK: Aby Maraño pays tribute to national team coaches

National volleyball team captain Aby Maraño expressed her gratitude to the coaches of the national team after their recent stint in the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championships in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand,

Odjie Mamon and Brazilian consultant Jorge Edson Souza de Brito have both come under fire after the Philippines' campaign in the club tournament, where Team Rebisco and Team Choco Mucho finished in the last two spots.

But Maraño, a mainstay of the national team who has seen the squad go through a number of different coaches, was grateful for how Mamon and Souza de Brito helped the team -- not just in the competition, but even in the camp leading up to the tilt in Thailand.

Of Souza de Brito, Maraño said: "I unlearned and learned new things when I met Coach J, it was amazing to be coached by him."

Souza de Brito called the shots for Team Rebisco in the club championship, where Maraño teamed up with Dindin Santiago-Manabat to lead a team composed mostly of young players.

"He is a coach you'll respect and love at the same time," Maraño said of the Brazilian who was assigned by the FIVB to handle the Philippine women's national team program. "He is a coach that is open to accept opinions, so I am comfortable sharing my thoughts with him… I know he won't judge me."

Maraño, meanwhile, thanked Mamon for prioritizing the health of the players, revealing that at one point she "begged" the coach to allow her to train even when she was not at a 100%.

"He insisted that old players who have old injuries that recurred must focus on their rehabilitation first," Maraño said of Mamon. "I super appreciate him for that."

Mamon coached Team Choco Mucho, which featured most of the veterans in the national team pool, including power spiker Kalei Mau and setter Deanna Wong. The team finished sixth in the competition.

