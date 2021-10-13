Jaworski suffering from rare blood disorder, reveals son

Robert "Dodot" Jaworski Jr. said his father and namesake, PBA great Robert "Sonny" Jaworski, has yet to make a full recovery after being down with pneumonia last year.

Dodot said his father is battling a rare blood ailment which made him vulnerable to other diseases.



"Mayroon siyang blood disease e. It's a problem na elevated ang kanyang iron... pero at the same time anemic siya," the younger Jaworski said in an interview on Anthony Taberna's "Tune in kay Tunying."

"For the past so many years, we've been trying to look for doctors here and abroad but none of them can understand anong nangyayari sa kanya.

"He's okay naman but he's not 100% physical strength."

Jaworski, also known as the "Big J," is one of the most beloved legends in Philippine basketball history. He is credited for instilling the "never say die" spirit in Ginebra, a phenomenon very much alive to this day.

He was also dubbed the "Living Legend" of Philippine basketball for his long PBA career.

But Dodot said his father's lengthy basketball career also took toll on Jaworkski's body.

"Sa long exposure niya sa physical strain ng hardcourt, siyempre lumalabas ang sakit ng tuhod, sakit sa likod," he said.

"Inaalagaan siya sa bahay niya sa Corinthians. There are days he's in high spirits, doing very well. May mga araw lang namang tahimik din siya. Sana nga bumalik 'yung kanyang sigla at lakas."

Dodot said the elevated iron may have been the reason his father was able to last long in basketball. But his health changed drastically as he grew older, said Jaworski's son.

"He retired from the PBA at the age of 50. It could be 'yung high iron levels is one of the reasons why parang naging super active siya compared to the others. Now ngayong nagkaka-edad siya, it could be the reason why humina siyang bigla," he said.

Dodot appealed for prayers for his father's full recovery.

"Sa lahat ng mga fans... we thank you for the well wishes, pero kailangan po ng dasal para tuluyan na siyang gumaling," he said.

RELATED VIDEO