Derrick Rose can be romantic, too.

The 2011 NBA Most Valuable Player popped the big question to his longtime girlfriend Alaina Anderson.

And for added effect, he apparently reserved the Madison Square Garden just for the two of them.

Rose, who now plays for the New York Knicks, announced his engagement on social media and it even came with a short poem for Anderson.

"I will always love you becuz you go above and beyond. We built a beautiful family and a unbreakable bond. Thank you Queen," he wrote.

Anderson, for her part, showed off the engagement ring she got from Rose.

"Just got engaged in MSG nothing major!" she said in Instagram.