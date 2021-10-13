MANILA - Pinoy teams Blacklist International Ultimate and Omega Esports entered the playoffs of the CODM World Championship 2021 - Garena regional qualifiers after placing high during the group stages held from October 7-12.

Smart Omega broke through the playoffs after a 3-0 win against Malaysian CODM squad RSG, 3-0, placing third in Group A with a 9-6 game win-loss record and 9 points.

Blacklist International Ultimate complete the teams qualified for the CODM World Championship 2021 - Garena Regional Qualifier playoffs after sweeping AFN Gaming (3-0)



Another Filipino team, Smart Omega qualified after winning their match Monday. | @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/vwT9qeq7xR — Angela Coloma (@mac_coloma) October 12, 2021

Blacklist International, whose roster parades players which transferred from Philippine champs Ultimate E-Pro, entered the playoffs after a crucial 3-0 win against Taiwanese team AFN Tuesday evening, as they ended the group stage campaign at fourth place in Group B.

The top four teams of each group qualify for the playoffs.

Before transferring to Blacklist International in mid-September, the boys of Ultimate E-Pro shocked Omega Esports with a 3-1 win in the Call of Duty Mobile - Philippines Championship 2021 (CODM Champs - Philippines) grand finals.

Both teams qualified after becoming finalists of the said tournament.

Blacklist will battle Thai squad Sharper Esports, while Omega Esports will face DG Esports on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

The tournament champion will bring home the title of best team in Asia-Pacific, and qualify for the World Championship proper to be held at an undisclosed location on December.