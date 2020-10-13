UAAP to tackle Ayo's appeal 'in due time'

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP on Tuesday confirmed that it has received University of Santo Tomas' (UST) endorsement of the appeal of former head coach Aldin Ayo.

Ayo was indefinitely banned by the UAAP in September, after the league's Board of Trustees ratified the recommendation of its Board of Managing Directors to sanction the coach.

Their decision was based on the report submitted by UST, following its investigation into the alleged training camp in Ayo's hometown of Capuy, Sorsogon. The Growling Tigers allegedly started training in the province in June, in what may be a violation of government protocols.

Ayo was quick to appeal the ban, saying it was "not appropriate under the circumstances." It was not until last week, however, that UST endorsed his appeal to the UAAP.

Prior to UST's endorsement, the local government of Sorsogon found that Ayo was "not liable" for any violations of the protocols imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force while the Growling Tigers were in his hometown.

"The association will tackle the appeal in due time," the UAAP said

in a statement.

The "Sorsogon bubble" controversy has wrecked the UST men's basketball program. Several players have left the team, including reigning Rookie of the Year Mark Nonoy and promising swingman Rhenz Abando, who left for De La Salle University and Colegio de San Juan de Letran, respectively.

Meanwhile, erstwhile team captain CJ Cansino -- whose ouster from the squad was the first domino to fall -- has transferred to the University of the Philippines.

One of Ayo's assistants, Jinino Manansala, has been reportedly named the new head coach of the Growling Tigers.