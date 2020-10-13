Tennis: Alex Eala rises to No. 2 in world junior rankings

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina teenager Alex Eala has risen to a career-best No. 2 in the world tennis tour junior rankings after her sensational run in the French Open recently.

Eala has compiled 2148.75 points as of October 12, just behind Elsa Jacquemot of France with 2261.25 points.

Jacquemot defeated Eala in the French Open semifinal en route to winning the junior Grand Slam.

On Facebook, Eala expressed her happiness over her "amazing week."

"Happy with my performance and thank you again for all your support," said the 15-year-old.

Eala improved by two spots in the rankings after becoming the first Filipina to reach the semifinals of a junior Grand Slam in 35 years.