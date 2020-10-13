PBA: Ray Parks drops career-best 40, as TNT rolls past TerraFirma Dyip

Ray Parks Jr. scored a career-high 40 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, and Troy Rosario added 20 and 15 to lead TNT Tropang Giga to a 112-101 victory in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Tuesday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.
Parks, who missed TNT's first game because of a calf issue, also sank 7 3-pointers, shot 13 of 18 from the field, and tallied 5 assists in the wire-to-wire victory.
The Tropang Giga got off to a 14-3 start, led by as many as 20 points, and didn't look back en route to a 2-0 record.
Jayson Castro added 15 points, and Roger Pogoy followed up his 45-point game on opening day Sunday with 11 for TNT, which attempted 44 3-pointers, more than half of its total field-goal tries (85).
TNT made 17 from behind the arc.
CJ Perez, last year's top rookie, finished with 30 points.