PBA: Ray Parks drops career-best 40, as TNT rolls past TerraFirma Dyip

Ray Parks Jr. dropped 40 points in his bubble debut Tuesday. PBA Media Bureau

Ray Parks Jr. scored a career-high 40 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, and Troy Rosario added 20 and 15 to lead TNT Tropang Giga to a 112-101 victory in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Tuesday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Parks, who missed TNT's first game because of a calf issue, also sank 7 3-pointers, shot 13 of 18 from the field, and tallied 5 assists in the wire-to-wire victory.

The Tropang Giga got off to a 14-3 start, led by as many as 20 points, and didn't look back en route to a 2-0 record.

Jayson Castro added 15 points, and Roger Pogoy followed up his 45-point game on opening day Sunday with 11 for TNT, which attempted 44 3-pointers, more than half of its total field-goal tries (85).

TNT made 17 from behind the arc.

CJ Perez, last year's top rookie, finished with 30 points.