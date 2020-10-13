NFL: Cowboys' Prescott surgery successful after horror injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) leaves the field with an injury in the third quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

LOS ANGELES -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is due to be released from hospital on Monday after undergoing successful surgery to repair his shattered ankle, the team said in a statement.

Cowboys star Prescott was carted off the field in tears on Sunday during the third quarter of his team's 37-34 home victory over the New York Giants after suffering a horrific injury during a tackle.

The 27-year-old was later diagnosed with a season-ending compound right ankle fracture and dislocation.

The Cowboys said surgery to repair the injury was complete and Prescott was expected to leave hospital later on Monday.

In an emotional statement, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the organization was left "heartbroken" by Prescott's injury, but backed the quarterback to make a full recovery.

"I know the personal hardship and strife that he has faced, dealt with and overcome in his young life," Jones said.

"And I know of no one who is more prepared, from the perspective of mental and emotional toughness and determination, than Dak Prescott to respond and recover from this challenge that has been put in front of him."

Prescott won praise on the eve of the season for encouraging people to talk openly about mental health, revealing he had struggled with depression and anxiety following the suicide of his brother earlier this year.

Since entering the league in 2016, Prescott had made 69 consecutive starts, averaging more than 250 passing yards per game.

