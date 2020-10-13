MMA: Folayang's ONE Championship return to take place in Singapore

The fight card for ONE: Inside the Matrix, which will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 30. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Four world title fights as well as Eduard Folayang's return bout in ONE Championship will be featured in the ONE: Inside the Matrix fight card, which will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 30.

The promotion announced on Tuesday that they will hold another event at the Singapore venue, after the successful conclusion of ONE's pilot production last October 9, where safe management measures were adhered to.

A total of six matches will be held at ONE: Inside the Matrix, headlined by the light heavyweight world title fight between defending champion Aung La N Sang of Myanmar and Reinier de Ridder of the Netherlands.

Folayang, a former ONE lightweight world champion, will make his highly anticipated return to the ONE circle against Australia's Antonio "The Spartan" Caruso in the undercard.

Meanwhile, Martin Nguyen of Vietnam will defend his ONE featherweight title against Thanh Le of Vietnam, and Christian Lee of Singapore will put the ONE lightweight belt on the line against Iuri Lapicus of Moldova. It will be the first title defense for Lee.

The final world title bout features reigning ONE women's strawweight champion Xiong Jin Nan of China who defends her belt against Tiffany Teo of Singapore.

The event continues ONE's partnership with the Singapore government to pilot the return of international sports productions in the country. All bouts will take place behind closed doors, with no audience allowed to watch inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Only the athletes, officials, and crew are allowed on site.

ONE Championship also guaranteed that they will implement all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the athletes, officials and crew, in line with Singapore's approach to resuming activities in a calibrated and safe manner.