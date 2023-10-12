UAAP suspends 3 basketball referees

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Basketball Commissioner’s Office has decided to suspend three basketball referees for three weeks over subpar performance.

The decision to suspend these referees was based on the subpar grades received from the Referee Game Report Card, which serves as a quantitative evaluation of their performance during UAAP basketball games.

The UAAP said the suspension was "a decisive step to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accuracy in officiating basketball games."

UAAP Season 86 basketball commissioner Xavier Nunag said the UAAP remains committed to provide competent and professional referees to the league.

"We take the responsibility of providing competent and professional referees to the league very seriously, and it is essential that all officials maintain the highest level of integrity and accuracy. The suspension is intended to give the referees the opportunity to reflect on their actions and to improve their performance," Nunag said in a statement.

"Please be assured that we will make every effort to find suitable replacements during the suspension and we will continue to monitor the performance of all our referees with the help of concrete data to ensure the highest standards are maintained."

In respect of the referees' privacy, the names of the suspended officials have been withheld.