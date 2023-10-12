Courtesy: MPL Philippines

After barely getting any minutes in his Indonesia career, Filipino MLBB import Mark "Markyyy" Capacio whipped up a storm to lead Geek Fam to a 3-2 reverse sweep against RRQ Hoshi ring the MPL Indonesia playoffs held Thursday evening.

The ex-Onic Philippines standout, who was subbed in as RRQ reached match point, made his presence felt in his MPL Indonesia playoff debut.

"I think I'm just lucky. Yeah, I want to play again, because I don't play in regular season and I want to play my best in the playoffs," Markyyy said after the match.

Markyyy had a total of 21 kills, posting 8 kills apiece in Games 4 and 5 to propel the squad to its highest placing in MPL Indonesia franchise history.

RRQ, which is the regular season second-seed, sank to the lower bracket and is on the brink of elimination.

Geek Fam will be facing the winner of the match between reigning champions Onic Esports and Bigetron Alpha, for a chance to represent Indonesia during the M5 World Championships, to be hosted by the Philippines.