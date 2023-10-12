LOOK: Thompson takes son, family on vacation in Japan

After a successful campaign with the national basketball team in the recent 19th Asian Games, Gilas stalwart Scottie Thompson took his family for a vacation in Japan.

The Barangay Ginebra shared photos of his son Aster together with his wife on Instagram.

"Aster's first out of the country experience. Vacay mode! TYL!" Thompson wrote in the accompanying caption.

Thompson is taking all the downtime he needs before the Gin Kings resume its campaign in the upcoming PBA season which begins in November.