Ancajas plans early trip to Japan ahead of Inoue fight

Filipino boxer Jerwin Ancajas against Fernando Martinez on October 8, 2022 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Esther Lin, Showtime/File.

The camp of former world champion Jerwin Ancajas plans to fly to Japan 10 days before his title tiff against WBA bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue.

Ancajas, who has been training in Las Vegas since January with his manager-coach Joven Jimenez, will need to acclimatize before he battles Inoue on November 15.

"November 5 ang dating namin sa Japan para maka-adjust si Jerwin sa araw at klima doon sir," said Jimenez.

Ancajas is scheduled to square off with the brother of Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue at the 20,000-seater Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena in Tokyo.

Jimenez said he expects the Tokyo weather to be very different than what they have in Las Vegas.

"Dito kasi sa November hindi pa gaano kalamig. Sa Japan sobrang lamig na," said Jimenez.

The boxing manager has already anticipated their title clash with Inoue for sometime now which is why they have already laid out their strategy in advance.

Among the things they needed to address is Inoue's counter punching and speed.

"Kailangang matapatan ni Jerwin 'yung bilis ni Takuma at 'yung counter niya," said Jimenez.

It will be Ancajas' first title fight since his defeat to Fernando Martinez in their rematch in October 2022.