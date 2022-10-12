WATCH: Ivy Lacsina reflects on F2 Logistics debut

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ivy Lacsina was pleased to have made her professional debut with F2 Logistics on Tuesday, even if they couldn't pull off the win against Chery Tiggo in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Lacsina, who joined F2 Logistics after helping National University win the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball crown, got the starting nod and scored seven points in her first game as a pro.

The Cargo Movers couldn't overcome their personnel woes, however, falling 23-25, 21-25, 22-25 to the Crossovers.

Ivy Lacsina of F2 Logistics. PVL Media.

"Masaya naman po siya," said Lacsina of her first game. "Siguro, siyempre, naninibago pa po kami lalo na may positions na bagong punta ngayon."

With ace libero Dawn Macandili on the sidelines, F2 fielded Aby Maraño and Ara Galang as their defensive specialists. They were also without American import Lindsay Stalzer and Tin Tiamzon due to health and safety protocols.

"Naga-adjust pa po 'yung team namin, pero we're getting there naman po," she added.