The NU Bulldogs battle it out against the UP Fighting Maroons during their match for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October



MANILA, Philippines -- After winning their first three games of UAAP Season 85 in come-from-behind fashion, the University of the Philippines (UP) faltered in its fourth assignment of the men's basketball tournament.

The Fighting Maroons erased a 12-point third-quarter deficit against National University (NU) on Wednesday but were out-played in the fourth quarter, eventually absorbing an 80-75 loss. It was the first time that they had been beaten by NU since 2017.

"I thought we started out flat," said UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon, speaking for head coach Goldwin Monteverde who missed the game due to a family emergency.

"Gusto namin na makapagsimula kami ng maayos and start strong, which we did in the last game. In this game, I thought we started out flat. We thought we could have given more energy on both ends, but give credit to NU," he added.

"Obviously, they came out more prepared than us. [They] pretty much dictated the whole game from start to finish. We're just playing catch-up the whole time, and usually 'pag ganoon, it's not that good."

The Fighting Maroons were able to catch up in their games against De La Salle University, Adamson University, and Far Eastern University, each time overhauling deficits to come away with the win. But Luanzon pointed out that they cannot always rely on their ability to rally from deficits.

"Parang pelikula eh," he said. "Hindi naman lahat happy ending, as much as we want, 'di ba?"

The issues that UP struggled with in their previous game caught up with them against NU, notably their turnovers. Luanzon noted that their tendency to throw the ball away had been a point of contention for them even in wins; against the Bulldogs they committed 27 turnovers, leading to 25 points.

Although disappointed with the result, the Fighting Maroons also know that they cannot dwell too much on the defeat as they have a big game in the weekend: they play Ateneo de Manila University in a rematch of the UAAP Season 84 finals on Sunday.

Ateneo is coming off a massive 79-52 win over the University of Santo Tomas, in what was a bounce-back performance from the Blue Eagles after a loss to La Salle last weekend. Luanzon is hopeful that the Fighting Maroons will have a similar hunger when they return to the court.

"I hope we have the same hunger, since we're coming off a loss today. Hopefully, kami naman makabawi sa Sunday," he said.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC



