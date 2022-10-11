The De La Salle Green Archers celebrate after their victory against the Ateneo Blue Eagles. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- After earning a breakthrough victory over their archrivals, the De La Salle Green Archers look to keep their momentum going when they play the University of the East on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

La Salle defeated the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Sunday in their first rivalry match of UAAP Season 85, ending a five-year losing streak against the cagers from Katipunan.

But head coach Derick Pumaren warned after their triumph that the Green Archers must keep the result in perspective.

"This win means nothing if we don't take care of business against UE. This win means nothing. We cannot be too happy about this win," the veteran coach said.

"I know we're happy. In seven games, eight games, finally La Salle has won against Ateneo," he added. "But that is not the championship. That is not what we're here for."

Even though they are coming off a confidence-boosting win, the Green Archers are still wary of the Red Warriors, who have proven to be a tough customer so far in UAAP Season 85. UE stunned Far Eastern University in its second game and gave Adamson University a challenge last Saturday.

Pumaren made it clear that his players cannot take the Red Warriors lightly.

"We just have to really focus and stay on track, and we take care of business against UE and we don't underestimate them. We know that they're a better team now compared to last year," he said.

Tip-off is at 4:30 p.m. at the MOA Arena.

Opening the day's quadruple-header is a showdown between Ateneo and UST, with the Blue Eagles eager for a bounce back win after Sunday's shock loss. The Growling Tigers, meanwhile, have dropped two straight games since an opening-day triumph over Adamson.

UST and Ateneo tip off at 11:00 a.m.

At 1:00 p.m., defending champion University of the Philippines eyes a fourth straight victory against the National University Bulldogs.

Capping the day's schedule is the showdown between FEU and Adamson at 6:30 p.m., pitting brothers Olsen and Nash Racela against each other.

Catch replays of UAAP Season 84 games via the UAAP Varsity channel on iWantTFC, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.