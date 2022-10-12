UAAP: La Salle women crush UE for back-to-back wins

Joehanna Arciga of La Salle shoots a jumper against the UE Lady Warriors. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University cruised to its second straight win in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament, taking a 76-53 win over University of the East (UE), Wednesday at UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Espana, Manila.

Graduating senior Joehanna Arciga led the Lady Archers to a 3-1 record with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Arciga already scored 10 points in the first half, helping La Salle gain a 37-15 lead at the half.

"We just wanted to take the game. UE was not there to just give this to us," said Lady Archers head coach Cholo Villanueva.

"Ever since talaga UE has gotten the better of us. We just wanted it more today," added Arciga.

La Salle's lead went to as high as 32 points as its bench made the most of the playing time given to them, putting up 42 points compared to three for UE.

"Everybody was ready to play. Some of the guys who weren't playing that much delivered. They played well because they stayed ready even if they did not have playing time prior," lauded Villanueva, particularly praising Angel Villava-Cua (three minutes of playing time), Arabell Bacierto (one minute), and Mica Camba (four points in 10 minutes).

Fina Tchuido also produced a double-double for La Salle with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Lee Sario added 11 markers. Jeehan Ahmed also tallied 12 rebounds to go with eight points.

Kamba Kone paced UE with 22 points and 10 rebounds while Pauline Anastacio chipped in 11 markers.

UE dropped its fourth straight game and will next face University of Santo Tomas on Sunday.

Meanwhile, La Salle looks to take its third straight game on Saturday against Far Eastern University.

The scores:

DLSU 76 - Arciaga 14, Niantcho 11, Sario 11, Jimenez 9, Ahmed 8, Dalisay 6, Espinas 4, Camba 4, Binaohan 4, De La Paz 3, Torres 2, Castillo 0, Villava-Cua 0, Bacierto 0.

UE 53 - Kone 22, Anastacio 11, Sajol 6, Terrinal 6, Silva 5, Paule 3, Nama 0, Caraig 0, Gervacio 0, Lorena 0, Delig 0.

Quarters: 19-7, 37-15, 60-32, 76-53.

