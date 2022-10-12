UAAP: Adamson women soar to 2nd straight win, down FEU

Dindy Medina starred for Adamson in their big win over FEU. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University scored its second straight win in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament after a wire-to-wire 95-61 triumph over Far Eastern University (FEU), Wednesday at UST Quadricentennial Pavillion in Espana, Manila.

After absorbing losses to University of Santo Tomas and University of the Philippines to open their campaign, Adamson evened its slate after beating University of the East last Saturday and now FEU.

"Hindi namin siya tinuturing na talo. Iniisip na lang namin na learning experience 'yun," said Adamson head coach Brian Gorospe. "Nagbukas siya nung opportunity sa amin na makita 'yung mga mali namin."

Already holding an imposing 48-30 lead at the half against the Lady Tamaraws, the Lady Falcons pushed the pedal in the third canto, limiting their opponents to just nine points to increase their lead to 72-39.

Adamson's lead ballooned to a high of 37 points in the early parts of the final stanza.

"'Yun lang naman 'yung goal namin every game para sa sarili namin, we play for each other no matter what. We are just getting started and ngayon, mas nararamdaman na namin 'yung season," said Gorospe as Adamson had 32 assists on their 37 field goal makes.

Moreover, the Lady Falcons outrebounded the Lady Tamaraws, 55-33.

Dindy Medina had an efficient game for Adamson, dropping 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 6-of-6 from the foul stripe.

"Hindi po namin ito makukuha kung walang pagkakaisa. 'Yun lang po ang puhunan po namin, 'yung nagtitiwala sa isa't isa," said Medina, a rookie out of PCU-Cavite.

Rose Ann Diampos got 16 points with five assists and five steals while Victoria Adeshina produced eight points and 10 rebounds.

FEU, who fell to 1-3 in the standings, was led by freshman Kyla Go with 12 points. Senior Princess Jumuad added 10 points and six steals while Danica Pacio got nine points, seven rebounds, five steals, and four assists.

Tough will be the next match of Adamson as it will face defending champion National University on Saturday at 10 a.m. FEU takes on De La Salle University in the first game of the day at 8 a.m. Both games will be played at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The scores:

Adamson 95 - Medina 22, Dampios 16, Ornopia 9, Adeshina 8, Carcallas 6, Alaba Aa. 6, Meniano 5, Alaba Ae. 4, Tano 4, Padilla 3, Etang 3, Flor 2, Agojo 2, Dumelod 2, Catulong 2, De la Cruz 1.

FEU 61 - Go 12, Jumuad 10, Pacia 9, Salvani 8, Delos Santos 6, Lopez 6, Obien 6, Aquino 2, Paras 2, Cunanan 0, Mendaros 0, Geabroso 0.

Quarters: 25-10, 48-30, 72-39, 95-61.

