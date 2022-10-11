The Chery Tiggo Crossovers celebrate after scoring against F2 Logistics in the PVL Reinforced Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- After a disappointing campaign in the Invitational, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers were delighted to open their account in the Reinforced Conference on a triumphant note.

Chery Tiggo finished last among eight teams in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference in August, after which they embarked on a rebuild. The Crossovers released seven players after the tournament, including veteran middle blocker Maika Ortiz.

The rebuilding phase continues, according to coach Clarence Esteban, but already they are seeing good results. The Crossovers swept F2 Logistics, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22, in their first game of the Reinforced Conference on Tuesday.

"Nagre-rebuild kami ng team namin, tapos maganda 'yung nagiging resulta," Esteban said after their one-hour, 33-minute triumph at the PhilSports Arena.

Esteban praised the composure displayed by his players, who ended the first set on a 7-0 run to overcome a late deficit and shock the Cargo Movers. They caught a break as F2 Logistics was playing without import Lindsay Stalzer due to health and safety protocols, but the Crossovers did not lose focus and showed no let-up against their undermanned opponents.

"Nagkaroon kami ng magandang simula. So ayun, nagtuloy-tuloy lang. 'Yun nga, pagkadating nga sa mga second set, third set, talagang iniingatan na namin. Hindi na namin inaantay na umabot pa na magpalitan man kami," said Esteban.

The Crossovers grabbed the win despite a relatively lackluster outing from their import, Jelena Cvijovic. The Montenegrin spiker managed just eight points, though she also contributed seven digs and 10 excellent receptions while being targeted by the F2 hitters all match long.

Esteban is confident that they can get better as a team as Cvijovic adjusts to their playing style.

"Parang na-shock siya noong first set eh," the coach said of their import. "Kinakausap ko lang siya ng kinakausap na i-adjust niya 'yung sarili niya. At the end naman, nakuha naman niya 'yung rhythm ng laro niya."

"Kahit papaano, bumabawi pa rin 'yung performance, lalo sa service niya, ang dami niyang ginawang service. So ano pa rin, siguro nasa field pa rin siya ng adjustments doon sa style ng laro natin sa Pilipinas," he added.

The Crossovers are back in action on Saturday against Cignal HD.