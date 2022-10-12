MANILA -- Arvin Tolentino scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to tow NorthPort past Blackwater on Wednesday in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

With Tolentino's help, the Batang Pier secured a close 87-83 victory against the Bossing.

Prince Ibeh topscored NorthPort with 19 points to go with his 10 rebounds, while Arwind Santos and Jerrick Balanza added 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

Robert Bolick Jr. only had 12 points but also dished out 10 assists to go with his 7 boards.

The Batang Pier were trailing, 66-74, at the start of the fourth quarter, when Tolentino caught fire, connecting a trey followed up by a couple of free throws. Kevin Ferrer and Prince Ibeh each scored a basket to cut the deficit to just two points, 75-77.

The Bossing retaliated to put up a 79-75 cushion but Tolentino struck again with another booming triple. He teamed up with Santos to claim an 82-79 advantage for NorthPort.

Blackwater got a last hurrah from a Troy Rosario basket, but NorthPort responded with a 5-0 finish to secure the win.

Cameron Krutwig tallied a double-double for the Bossing with 28 points and 17 rebounds as Blackwater fell to 2-3.

The scores:

NORTHPORT 87 – Ibeh 19, Tolentino 15, Santos 14, Balanza 13, Bolick 12, Ferrer 7, Taha 3, Caperal 2, Chan 2, Salado 0, Sumang 0,

BLACKWATER 83 – Krutwig 28, Rosario 17, Amer 16, Ular 8, Ayonayon 7, Suerte 4, Taha 2, Banal 1, Ebona 0, McCarthy 0, Jackson 0

QUARTERS: 16-22, 37-42, 64-68, 87-83

