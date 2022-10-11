MANILA -- San Miguel's Chris Ross believes that the Bay Area Dragons are for real.

But he promised that the Beermen will give the guest team a good fight.



"They're a very good team. They're tall, well-coached, and they move the ball well," said Ross in the PBA website.

Ross watched the Brian Goorjian-coached Dragons at they battled Barangay Ginebra at the Philsports Arena over the weekend.

"I wanted to see them up close and personal. I haven't seen them play live," he said. "I saw them on TV. (But) It's a different dynamic when you're out here."

Ginebra went on to beat Bay Area, 111-93, which was the Dragons' first loss of the tournament.

Bay Area will next battle San Miguel.

"They're going to be a tough team to beat, but we'll be there to challenge them," said Ross.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

