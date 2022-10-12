PBA: Magnolia manhandles NLEX to stay unbeaten

MANILA -- Magnolia blasted NLEX with a wire-to-wire 111-97 beating to stay undefeated in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Nick Rakocevic, who recovered from injury, fired 36 points to go with his 15 rebounds to deliver the Hotshots' fourth straight win.

Jio Jalalon came off the bench with 18 markers, 8 assists, 6 steals and 5 rebounds while Mark Barroca churned out 16 points and 4 assists.

The victory was a welcome development for coach Chito Victolero, who called the shots from the sidelines despite a hard cast on his left foot. He underwent surgery three days ago for his Achilles injury.

Rakocevic said it is fit to deliver for the Hotshots who are all motivated to win.

"I'm a little tired and fatigued, but everybody's making a sacrifice and because of it, it's easy to push yourself some more and not to think about it (tiredness)," he said.

Top scoring for NLEX were Justin Chua and Kevin Alas with 16 apiece. (SB)

The Scores:

Magnolia 111 - Rakocevic 36, Jalalon 18, Barroca 16, Lee 9, Dionisio 8, Corpuz 8, Ahanmisi 4, Reavis 3, Abueva 3, Wong 2, Zaldivar 2, Laput 2, Mendoza 0, Escoto 0.

NLEX 97 - Alas 16, Chua 16, Clark 15, Ganuelas-Rosser 15, Trollano 12, Nieto 7, Fonacier 6, Ighalo 6, Varilla 3, Miranda 1, Celda 0.

Quarters: 34-23, 58-48, 86-65, 111-97.

