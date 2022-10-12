PBA: Magnolia derails NLEX to stay unbeaten

MANILA -- Magnolia blasted NLEX with a wire-to-wire 111-97 beating to stay undefeated in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Nick Rakocevic, who recovered from injury, fired 36 points to go with his 15 rebounds to deliver the Hotshots' fourth straight win.

Jio Jalalon came off the bench with 18 markers, while Mark Barroca churned out 16 points.

The Road Warriors, led by Kevin Alas and Justin Chua, fell to 2-2.

(More details to follow.)

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

Related video: