NCAA: Letran sends EAC to 8th straight loss

MANILA, Philippines -- Defending champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran escaped with a 72-68 triumph over Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) for their sixth win of the NCAA Season 98 tournament on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Brent Paraiso hit a pair of clutch shots midway through the fourth quarter, and the Knights stood strong on defense in the closing minute to hand the Generals their eighth consecutive defeat of the season.

At 0-8, host school EAC remains the only winless team in the NCAA.

King Caralipio netted 16 points, while Paraiso finished with 15 points and nine rebounds in the Knights' win. Letran survived an error-strewn game that saw them commit 18 turnovers, leading to 15 points for the Generals.

With Letran clinging to a 64-61 lead midway through the fourth, Paraiso converted back-to-back buckets to push their advantage to seven, 68-61, with a little over four minutes to go.

The Generals got within two points, 70-68, off a huge three-pointer by Adrian Balowa with still 64 seconds left, but it would be their last points of the ball game.

The Knights forced Allen Liwag into a miss in EAC's next trip down, and though Fran Yu misfired on his own shot for Letran, the Generals couldn't take advantage. JP Maguliano committed a crucial turnover with 4.1 seconds left, and Kurt Reyson iced the game at the free throw line.

Liwag had another solid effort with 20 points and seven rebounds in the loss, while Adam Doria added 16 points.

The Knights improved to 6-3 in the season.

The scores:

LETRAN 72 -- Caralipio 16, Paraiso 15, Reyson 13, Yu 7, Monje 6, Javillonar 5, Santos 4, Sangalang 2, Olivario 2, Go 2, Bautista 0, Guarino 0.

EAC 68 -- Liwag 20, Ad. Doria 16, Balowa 15, Bajon 6, Maguliano 6, Cosejo 4, Angeles 1, Luciano 0, Quinal 0, An. Doria 0, Umpad 0, Bacud 0, Dominguez 0.

Quarters: 28-18, 43-37, 58-54, 72-68.

