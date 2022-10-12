OhMyV33nus celebrates with the crowd after Blacklist International clinched a 2-0 win against Echo Philippines to cap off their MPL Season 10 campaign. The Blacklist captain earned the regular season MVP award, the first in her decorated career. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- (UPDATE) Blacklist International captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna will take home the regular season MVP in Season 10 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League.

The two-time MPL Philippines champion led the league in assists (327). She will also take home $1,000 (around P59,000) as a reward. She also leads the pack of MVP candidates in kill participation (24 percent), and assist average (9.62 percent).

She is the second roamer to get the nod after RSG Philippines' Dylan "Light" Catipon in Season 9. With RSG ending Season 10's regular season at third, Light is ineligible for the award.

Her shotcalling prowess in crucial moments became one of the driving factors to Blacklist finishing the regular season on top.

"Ang kanyang precise shotcalling ang isa sa mga pinakamalaking dahilan kung bakit tinapos ng Blacklist ang regular season at the top of the standings. At dahil diyan, siya ang ating [MPL Philippines] Season 10 Regular Season MVP," MPL Philippines said in their Facebook post.

OhMyV33nus started her professional career with Onic Philippines, alongside Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and qualified for the inaugural world championships after a bridesmaid finish in MPL Season 4.

After failing to get local championships in Onic, OhMyV33nus and Wise set out for Blacklist International in Season 6, getting traded for Fullclip (now Kairi).

With Blacklist, they won back-to-back local titles and eventually, the world championship in late 2021 in Singapore.

OhMyV33nus is also one of the most prominent nominees in the league's inaugural Hall of Legends -- its iteration of a sporting hall of fame, to be announced on October 23.