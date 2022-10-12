Handout photo

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University's Loyola Gaming Helios reigned in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Pro Series (MPS) SEA Campus Invitational Summer 2022, a Filipino-Vietnamese tournament held over the weekend.

Ateneo swept fellow Pinoys San Sebastian College-Recoletos Golden Stags, 2-0 en route to the invitational title. Ateneo was the defending champs in the Collegiate Center for Esports’ (CCE) University Clash Invitationals.

In total, four teams from the Philippines, and four teams from Vietnam participated in the competition, with the semifinals turning into an all-Pinoy showdown.

Collegiate powerhouse Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates and University of Santo Tomas’ Teletigers Esports Club also made the final four, which Ateneo both defeated en route to the finals.

Ateneo will take home $600 (nearly P36,000) as a result.

Vietnamese squads Dangerous Guys Team, Chi Thơ Ngok, Nextplay Esports, and CĐ Kinh Tê TP Ho Chi Minh participated in the competition.