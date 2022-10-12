MMA: Lito Adiwang wants winner of Miado vs Williams

Lito Adiwang is raring to return to the cage. Handout

MANILA -- After suffering an ACL tear past March, Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang is eyeing a return to the ONE Championship cage early. And he already has an opponent in mind.

Adiwang will keep a close eye on the strawweight MMA bout between No. 5-ranked “Mini T” Danial Williams and Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado in ONE Fight Night 3 on October 22 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Adiwang is confident that he will be able to compete as early as January, and he hopes to face the winner of this bout.

“Whoever wins between the two of them, I hope to see them for my comeback fight,” he said.

Adiwang will certainly be invested in the bout, especially since he has unfinished business with Miado.

The Filipinos squared off last March at ONE X in a bout that ended prematurely after Adiwang tore the ACL of his right knee. So for Adiwang, there is no better return than to face an even better Miado.

“If Jeremy wins, for sure his stock will even be bigger, and it will be an even bigger fight for me if that rematch happens,” Adiwang said.

Adiwang would not say no to a scrap with Williams either. Williams is one of the most dangerous punchers in the division, owing to his experience in Muay Thai, which was on full display in his one-punch knockout win over Zelang Zhaxi last July.

“I am a fan of Mini T’s striking. I believe he’s one of the most technical strikers in the division. His striking is so good, and I’d like to test myself against him should he win,” Adiwang said.

But when pressed to predict the winner between Miado and Williams, Adiwang gave a surprising answer.

“I’ve faced Miado,” Adiwang said. “I’ve tested how quick he is, how powerful he is, and I think I’m giving the edge to Mini T.”

RELATED VIDEO