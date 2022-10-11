Ms. Pauola of Team BGC (from left), Kats Cajucom, AIA head of health and fitness; Bernadette Chincuanco, AIA Head of branding and communications; Anton del Rosario; Palaro managing director Ethan Lee; and Cebu coach Bing Colina. Handout

BACOLOD – The 2nd AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup kicks off at the La Provincia Polo Field in this city from Friday to Sunday, October 16.

In a press conference held at Studio 300 in Pasig City last Monday, October 10, the best seven-a-side selection squads from six cities were drawn into two groups.

Teams from Bacolod, Pampanga, and San Carlos in Group A, and Bonifacio Global City, Cebu, and Iloilo in Group B, will all compete for the right to be called national champion.



“The AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup is a tournament that seeks to bring the best football players all over the country in a festival-type atmosphere where there are games for kids, a tournament for the youth, women’s, and men’s with the Kampeon Cup in between,” said Kampeon Cup founder and former national player Anton del Rosario, who will be suiting up for the BGC team.

His old Azkals teammate — Azkals team captain Stephan Schrock — will be a guest player for Bacolod (as he will miss this weekend’s match for the Azkals Development Team due to accumulation of yellow cards).

The inaugural AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup was held in 2019 where teams from Cebu, Bacolod, and Davao flew over to Manila for the tournament. Cebu prevailed and are defending champions.

The AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup was initially slated to be held in Cebu in March of 2020, but in the same week, the global lockdown due to the COVID-19 virus was enforced.

“We are happy the league has continued to make strides in the local football scene by expanding its scope from Pampanga, Manila and Palawan all the way to Cebu, Iloilo and Bacolod, giving even more Filipinos a chance to showcase their skills on a nationwide scale," enthused Kats Cajucom, AIA Philippines’ head of health and wellness.

“We are excited for Kampeon’s kick off in Bacolod, and look forward to helping Filipinos — young and old alike — live healthier, longer, better lives through our continued support of football."

The goal for del Rosario and his co-organizers is for the Kampeon Cup to get bigger and bigger as the years go on.

“The goal for the Kampeon Cup is to be an international tournament where teams from Singapore, Thailand, India, and others come over to participate,” summed up del Rosario. “Now that will not only help the sport on a national level, but also foster better relations with our neighbors.”

Ethan Lee, managing director of Sports registration application Palaro, hopes that the application will soon be used by athletes from all over the country as a means for online registration for various sports tournaments while serving as a database.

“This way,” pointed out Lee, “Teams, managers, coaches, and players will be able to have a profile about their respective careers and their sports information.”

Seven-a-side football has gained huge traction over the last several years and is seen as the Beautiful Game’s version of 3x3 Basketball. Seven-a-side football picks up nuances from traditional 11-a-side football as well as futsal. It is tabbed to be an Olympic sport in the near future.