Football: Filipinas fall to Costa Rica in friendly

The Philippine women's national football team ahead of their friendly against Costa Rica. Photo courtesy of the PFF.

The Philippine women's national football team couldn't hold on to a one-goal lead at the half and fell to Costa Rica, 2-1, in a friendly at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa in San Jose.

Carleigh Frilles gave the Philippines a 1-0 lead with the last kick of the first half, collecting a wonderful through ball from Bella Flanigan and beating Costa Rica's Daniela Solera with a left-footed hit.

But the Filipinas gave up two goals in the second half, with Rocky Rodriguez equalizing from the spot in the 61st minute after Jessika Cowart was called for a hand ball inside the box. Seven minutes later, Gloriana Villalobos put Costa Rica ahead off a blistering strike from outside the box.

The Filipinas were limited to a handful of chances the rest of the way, the closest of which was a strike by Cowart from inside the box that was blocked by Solera.

It's the second meeting between the two squads. The Filipinas salvaged a draw last Saturday, with Katrina Guillou scoring with the final kick of the game for a 1-1 scoreline.

This time around, the Filipinas were left to rue some wasted opportunities. They had a chance to go up 2-nil just four minutes after the break when Lixy Rodriguez was called for a handball. Unfortunately for the Philippines, Tahnai Annis' spot kick hit the post and was well controlled by the Costa Rica defense.

They were made to pay a few minutes later when Rodriguez powered the equalizer past Olivia McDaniel, who correctly guessed where the Portland Thorns mainstay would go but couldn't handle the pace of the hit.

The Filipinas, usually stalwart on defense, then left Villalobos unmarked and she responded with a beauty of a strike that curled past McDaniel.

The friendly wraps up the Philippines' camp in the Central American nation, as they continue to prepare for their maiden appearance in the FIFA Women's World Cup next year.

