Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin exchanges words with UST center Adama Faye in the third quarter of their UAAP Season 85 men's basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 12, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin was quite satisfied with how his players responded after their first loss of UAAP Season 85, even as he made it clear that the Blue Eagles must continue to make strides.

After an 83-78 defeat to De La Salle University on Sunday -- their first loss to their archrivals since 2017 -- the Blue Eagles vented their ire on the University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Wednesday afternoon.

Forthsky Padrigao and Dave Ildefonso, who both struggled against the Green Archers, combined for 30 points and 14 assists as the Blue Eagles routed the Growling Tigers, 79-52. It was the most lopsided win so far in UAAP Season 85.

More than the winning margin, Baldwin was proud of how they got the victory. "I think 27 assists on 27 made field goals makes a pretty big statement," the veteran coach said after his team improved to 3-1 in the tournament.

Ateneo had only 14 assists against La Salle, while committing 15 turnovers, and Baldwin did not bother to hide his disappointment afterward. He lamented the "deficiencies" of the team that was exposed by La Salle, and stressed that those must be fixed immediately.

"If we don't fix that, this moment, then we can start looking at Season 86," the coach said.

It was clear to Baldwin that his players were determined to respond to his challenge.

"I think that they took strides. It's not a decision that ends after one game, either. But I think that they did, collectively, make a decision -- that they were going to play in a different manner, regardless of the outcome," he said.

"Now they need to reaffirm that decision every day -- practice, games," he added.

Against UST, the Blue Eagles' determination translated into victory. Their ball movement and unselfish play impressed Baldwin, who pointed out that it was a central tenet not just of their team but of the university as well.

"One of the Atenean principles is to be a man for others. We weave that into the culture that we try to develop. We expect that of these young men as not just Blue Eagle basketball players but as Ateneans," he said.

"I think that's an extremely serious concept, in a world that demonstrates far too much selfishness. I think it's the right thing to do, to expect it of these players. And when they respond, as they did today, I think that needs to be acknowledged. It needs to be applauded," he added.

"They need to understand that while the world might be out there looking for superstars, your best friends are looking for somebody to have their back. And I think we would all rather have a great best friend than fame. That's what I want of our team, and I think that we can, we've taken steps from the last game, and in this game I think we took some steps towards that. I'm proud of them."

The challenge now is for his players to continue to make up for their deficiencies, and Baldwin is counting on Padrigao and Ildefonso to lead the way in this regard.

"You're looking at these two guys and they have their heads down and no smiles on their faces, there's a determination now," said the coach. "As leaders in this team, if they demonstrate that, and they portray that, then the likelihood that it will be contagious within the team is much greater. We will benefit from it."

Ateneo will play defending champion University of the Philippines in a rematch of the UAAP Season 84 finals on Sunday.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

Related video: