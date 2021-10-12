MANILA, Philippines -- Artemio "Temyong" Isidro, who steered the University of the Philippines (UP) baseball team to a grand slam in the 1980s, has passed away.

The team confirmed the passing of Isidro on Tuesday.

"The UP Baseball Team is deeply saddened to hear the untimely passing of Coach Temyong. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family," they said on Facebook.

The NowheretogobutUP organization also expressed its condolences and noted Isidro's contributions not just to the UP baseball program but to the College of Human Kinetics as well.

"Rest in peace to the legendary Grand Slam Coach of UP Baseball, former CHK Dean, Coach Art 'Temyong' Isidro," the group said.

"He led the team to a five-peat UAAP championship for baseball. Even in recent years, he was always present to meet with alumni to represent the team," it added.

The UP baseball team also gave its gratitude to Isidro "for being a great mentor."

"We will always remember all the memories we have with you. May peace and comfort be with your whole family," they said.

