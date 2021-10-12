A screenshot from the match between Nexplay EVOS and Smart Omega last October 10. Both squads were accused of throwing their matches. Screenshot from MPL Philippines' livestream

MANILA - Smart Omega Esports and Nexplay EVOS will face sanctions, including a fine amounting to almost P150,000 after allegations of violating the "competitive integrity" of their match during the last day of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 8 last October 10.

BREAKING: @MplPhilippines' operating committee slaps various fines and sanctions against Nexplay and Smart Omega Esports players amid issues "surrounding the competitive integrity" of last Sunday's match. @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/R9Bc6Yy2Qm — Angela Coloma (@mac_coloma) October 12, 2021

Smart Omega and Nexplay EVOS were slapped with a $3,000 fine (approximately P150,000) after both teams committed violations on "competitive integrity" and playing "in a professional manner," the MPL - Philippines Operations Committee said Sunday.

Aside from this, those who played during Games 1 and 2, of which include a mix of starting and reserve players, are no longer part of Season 8's personal awards selection, and will be issued a serious warning.

These cover players Robert Remar "Hito" Candoy, Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui, Dian "Dian" Felix Cruz, Romiere "Allidap" Padilla, and Billy Jazha "Z4pnu" Alfonso for Smart Omega and players Tristan "YAWI" Cabrera, Renejay, famed streamer Setsuna "Dogie" Ignacio, John Paul "H2wo" Salonga and team captain Jeniel "YellyHaze" from Nexplay EVOS.



Dogie will also face a two-game suspension for making a prohibited pose - after doing a cut-throat pose after they won over Smart Omega.

In the press release, the MPL reminded players and teams that they are subject to and are accountable for guidelines in the rulebook.

"We want to reinforce that competitive integrity is one of our core values as a league. Any team or player is subject to the rulebook and guidelines as stipulated within, and they must take full ownership and accountability of what they've done," MPL said.

In Sunday's match, both teams were accused of throwing Games 1 and 2, as they made decisions such as using all flame-shots or allegedly not making any effort to kill minion waves taking down their own base, to come to a decider match.

The match paraded a mix of new players and veterans who played as early as the league's inaugural season, dubbed as the "Battle of the OGs."

After both teams apparently shifted to a more serious mode in Game 3, in which Nexplay won, Dogie was seen doing a cut-throat pose after the match.

Rule 12.1.1.1.9 of the MPL handbook reads: "Players are expected to compete in a professional manner. Throwing a match, halting play without cause, or showing a flagrant lack of effort will be construed as a violation of player conduct, and will result in match penalties, forfeit and disqualification from the League."

This move by both teams were met with divided in various online communities, with others citing the need to embrace the MPL's shift towards a more "formalized" franchise-based format this season instead of treating it like a showmatch.

Other netizens, however, urged viewers to "move on" from the results of Sunday's match, claiming it was supposed to be entertainment with the presence of veteran players and hype on social media.

This is not the first time Smart Omega players have faced sanctions this season, as their teammate, Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas faced a 2-week suspension over remarks made towards a couple of league players and a female Thai player before the season.

This will also be the second time a player will be sanctioned for making a prohibited pose, as Blacklist's Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano was also fined and suspended for flashing his middle finger after a Smart Omega match this Saturday.