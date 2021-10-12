Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial sees no conflict between his professional boxing career and his plan to continue campaigning in the amateurs, especially for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Marcial believes he now enjoys the full support of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) and this will be critical in his quest to get an Olympic gold.

"Para sa akin, wala namang (conflict). Lalo't ngayon ang ABAP family full support sa akin sa mga laban ko sa pro at pag may laban sa amateur SEA Games, Asian Games, World Championships, lalo na ang Olympics," Marcial said in an interview on Power and Play with Noli Eala.

"Hundred percent sinabi nila nandito kami susuporta sa 'yo."

He said even his promoters, Sean Gibbons and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao of MP Promotions, are also backing his plans for Paris.

"Si Senator Manny nung last time na nakausap ko siya, sabi niya sa akin pwede pa isang Olympics. Hindi naman tayo nagmamadali sa pro," said Marcial.

"Sa tingin ko communication lang ang kailangan, plano, team work, pagtulung-tulungan natin ito sir, walang magiging problema."

The 25-year-old Marcial signed with MP Promotions in July 2020 and already has one professional fight under his belt -- a unanimous decision win over American Andrew Whitfield in December 2020.

He went on to have an impressive campaign in Tokyo, where he won his first two fights via stoppages before running into Ukrainian powerhouse Oleksandr Khyzhniak in the semis.

Marcial lost to the top-seeded Ukrainian via split decision to emerge as a bronze medalist in his Olympic debut.

Meanwhile, Marcial was delighted by the commemorative stamps recently issued by the Philippine Postal Corp. (PhilPost) to recognize their efforts in the recent Tokyo Olympics.

PhilPost launched a postage stamp depicting the victory of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won the country's first Olympic gold medal after 97 years.

Another stamp for Team Pilipinas was also launched in recognition of the victory of Diaz, boxing silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Peticio, and Marcial.

"Aang alam ko mga bayaning namatay na saka lalagyan ng stamp na ganoon. Pero ako as an athlete, may commemorative stamp, hindi ko alam kung paano ipagmayabang na ma-ispire sila sa na-achieve namin nina Hidi, Carlo at Nesthy," he said.

RELATED VIDEO