Kai Sotto, 36ers open NBL campaign on December 3

Kai Sotto will be back in action in December. FIBA.basketball

Filipino center Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers will officially open their 2021-22 campaign in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) on December 3.

The league was originally supposed to open on November 18, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 36ers will be immediately making history, as they take on a new team, the Tasmania JackJumpers, in an away game at the MyState Bank Arena on December 3.

Two days later, they will make their home debut against the Brisbane Bullets at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The 36ers will play a 28-game schedule, with new coach CJ Bruton calling the shots.

It will be the first professional campaign for the 19-year-old Sotto, who signed with Adelaide in April as a "special restricted player."

The full schedule for the 36ers can be found on their website.

