From being bitter enemies to friends.

World bantamweight king John Riel Casimero got a lift from fellow Filipino champion Nonito Donaire Jr. who helped the former with his mandatory defense against British fighter Paul Butler.

Casimero is now reportedly at odds with MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons, which is why Donaire and his manager-wife Rachel endorsed Casimero to Richard Schaefer of new boxing promotions Probellum.

"What we did was we met with Richard and we just did what we should do for a fellow Filipino champion. To help with his career," said Rachel in their new video channel Beyond the Ring.

Jason Casimero, brother and boxing coach of John Riel, said they have signed a contract with Probellum.

"'Yung kontrata napirmahan na nila. Nasend na champ (Donaire), 'yung Probellum. Salamat sa tulong mo champ," said Jason.

This means Casimero's mandatory title defense with Butler on Dec. 11 is a go.

Jason, however, declined to talk about Casimero's status with MP Promotions.

Ironically, Casimero and Donaire engaged in a bitter online war months ago. So nasty was the clash that Donaire decided to pull out of the bout.

Casimero later made peace with the Filipino Flash by apologizing to Donaire and his wife.

"Ngayon hindi pa kami maglalaban, pero magtutulungan to help each other in our careers," said Donaire.

Donaire, also promoted by Probellum, is set to battle fellow Filipino Reymart Gaballo for a mandatory WBC bantamweight title defense also on Dec. 11.

He said their bouts might possibly be included in the same card.

"May posibilidad po iyon. Kasi ang alam ko Dec. 11 din 'yung fight ko."

RELATED VIDEO