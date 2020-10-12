WATCH: LeBron's triple-double powers Lakers to Game 6 win

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles while defended by Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first quarter in game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

LeBron James was nothing short of dominant in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, as he powered the Los Angeles Lakers to a 106-93 win over the Miami Heat.

James finished with a triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists while playing 41 minutes of the closeout game. He went on to receive the Finals MVP trophy for the fourth time in his career.

Watch the highlights of James' spectacular game:

This was James' 11th triple-double in the NBA Finals, the most of any player. The next player on the list is another Lakers legend, Magic Johnson, who has eight.

James averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game in the six-game series, while shooting 59.1% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc.